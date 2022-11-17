Pavee Point is hosting an event in honour of our beloved friend and dear colleague, Ronnie Fay, RIP who we sadly lost in January of this year. Ronnie Fay was formidable in her work for the realisation of Traveller and Roma rights and equality.
The event will be an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the work of Ronnie, and Pavee Point more broadly, as we look at our current position and future challenges for all involved in the struggle for Traveller and Roma Rights.
The event is supported by the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.
