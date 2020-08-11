Pavee Point Chairperson, Anastasia Crickley participated in the closing webinar for the Buiding Intercultural Communities project led by Donegal Travellers Project. The project aims to develop positive relationships and the inclusion of and between Black Minority and Ethnic communities, including Travellers and Roma. It does this by creating the conditions for respect, where cultural diversity is celebrated and communities live, learn and socialise together without prejudice or hate. More info here. August 11, 2020 at 11:37 am Share via: