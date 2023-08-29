Home > News > Culture Night at Pavee Point – Fri 22nd September
Visit Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre to celebrate Culture Night with Travellers and Roma through conversations about culture and identity today and in the past.
In this wonderful converted church building near Mountjoy Square you can tour our cultural centre and find out what life was like on the road for Travellers.
You can also find out about the different Roma traditions in Europe and what life is like for Roma in Ireland today.
Music at 7.15pm
At 7.15pm, two young Traveller musicians will showcase Traveller talent and perform songs they felt inspirational during a recent music project delivered by Pavee Point, Galway Traveller Movement and Music Generation Galway City.
Time: 4.00pm – 8.30pm
Genres: Crafts / Heritage / Live Performance / Music / Talk / Tour / Visual Art
Features: Wheelchair accessible
Address: 46 Charles Street Great, Dublin, D01 XC63