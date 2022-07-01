Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, along with our project partners, are embarking on an exciting journey to extend our Traveller DSGBV Project.
This project aims to address barriers to information, safety and protection for Traveller women and girls in relation to domestic and sexual violence.
We are currently recruiting for a DSGBV Community Worker – Development and Implementation.
Full details of the position, including how to apply is outlined in the Job Description.
To apply, please email the attached job application to lee.davis@pavee.ie. Closing date for applications is 18 July, 2022. Interviews will be held the following week.
Only applications using the Pavee Point Job Application Form will be considered.
Job Description
Application Form
