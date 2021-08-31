Funds from ETB to Combat Educational Disadvantage 2021
This Fund,
which is managed by the sixteen local Education and Training Boards (ETBs)
is now open for applications with a closing dates in September. It
includes requirements that monies received are not used for recurring costs and
they be spent by the end of 2021.
The Fund
has a strong focus on Community Education, encouraging re-engagement with
further education and training as well as new learners, and supporting
development of digital infrastructure through:
– a
Learner Assistance Fund
– an
Outreach, Engagement and Mentoring Fund
– a
COVID-19 Exceptional Circumstances Fund
–
Fund to help with supply and training in digital technologies.