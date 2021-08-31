This Fund, which is managed by the sixteen local Education and Training Boards (ETBs)   is now open for applications with a closing dates in September. It includes requirements that monies received are not used for recurring costs and they be spent by the end of 2021.

The Fund has a strong focus on Community Education, encouraging re-engagement with further education and training as well as new learners, and supporting development of digital infrastructure through:

 – a Learner Assistance Fund

 – an Outreach, Engagement and Mentoring Fund

 – a COVID-19 Exceptional Circumstances Fund

 – Fund to help with supply and training in digital technologies.

Traveller projects were among those receiving grands in 2020 and applications should be made to the Adult Education Officer in your local ETB. All info https://www.solas.ie/mitigating-against-educational-disadvantage-fund-2021/