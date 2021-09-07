Background: Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is a national NGO that works to promote Traveller and Roma human rights in Ireland through research, policy development, advocacy and collective community action. We work to address the needs of Travellers and Roma as minority ethnic groups experiencing exclusion, discrimination and racism. Our work involves a community work approach based on the principles of human rights, participation, equality and interculturalism.



Pavee Point Roma Employment Project

The Roma Employment Project aims to increase the participation of Roma in mainstream training and labour market initiatives. The project supports implementation of the NTRIS employment recommendations as well as supporting the implementation of the employment recommendations outlined in the Roma National Needs Assessment.