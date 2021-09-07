Purpose of the Research Project
As part of the wider Roma Employment Programme, Pavee Point wish to develop a national research report investigating the key barriers and issues facing Roma in terms of accessing employment, training and supports.
The research will involve a collaborative approach, led by the contracted researcher, with support from aRoma peer researcher. The team will interview key state agencies, employment and training initiatives, Roma employment support programmes, and members of the Roma community. The research will identify the employment issues and barriers, and make recommendations for change.
This research will inform Pavee Point’s wider employment policy and advocacy work, for example, recently, to inform the Traveller and Roma Training, Employment and Enterprise Plan committed toin the new Pathways to Work Strategy. Pavee Point aims to ensure that this plan will be based on recent evidence of Roma employment needs and barriers.
Objective:
- Build on previous Pavee Point research into Roma employment, including the work of Local Employment Services, Roma employment needs in COVID-19, and European best practice examples of Roma employment initiatives
- To explore the issues of Roma worker rights, access to employment, and Roma experiences of worker exploitation and precarious work
- To create a piece of research that includes the Roma community’s voice, providing an employment opportunity to a Roma peer researcher, and supporting their skills development
- To ensure that Pavee Point’s employment work is based on the current needs of the Roma community, considering the impacts of COVID-19
- To provide clear recommendations for change that will inform Pavee Point’s advocacy work, and further programme development
Project Activities:
- Conduct a mapping exercise of Roma employment and training issues, key employment agencies and initiatives, and current Roma employment supports
- Based on the mapping exercise, identify a list of interviewees for the research
- Support the peer researcher to identify key members of the Roma community to interview for the research (approx. 20-25), this should consider factors such as age, gender, geographic location, disability and any other relevant factors
- Work collaboratively with peer researcher to collate the interview data, analyse the findings and produce a research document outlining the key themes identified.
- Present findings at the research launch (online/in person depending on COVID-19 restrictions), and participate in a panel discussion involving key agencies and Roma leaders
Potential Research Areas of Interest:
- Roma access to fair and decent work
- Impacts of COVID 19 on Roma employment
- Young Roma people accessing training, employment
- Roma women’s access to training and employment
- Policy and legislative restrictions to accessing employment supports
Timeframe: it is expected the work will commence in September 2021 and be completed by December 17th 2021
Tender bids must clearly specify information as follows:
- Details of the proposed approach and methodology to be adopted in carrying out work that is designed to meet the study’s aim and objectives
- A timeline for completing the various elements of the study work plan and schedule
- The number of days proposed to work on and complete the study
- The number of people who will work on undertaking and completing the study and how the team will support the Roma peer researcher working on the project
- A breakdown of costs per day and total of the fees being charged for completing work on the study
- An outline of the bidder’s relevant experience, skills and knowledge of the sector and study context. This information should include reference to and details of other similar work undertaken previously
Assessment of Bids:
The contract for the study is being awarded by a competitive tendering process. Tender bids will be assessed on related criteria as follows:
- Demonstrated knowledge, experience, skills and competencies to undertake and complete work related to the study as required and within the time frame
- Appropriateness and effectiveness of the approach and methodology proposed for undertaking and completing the study
- Track record with respect to undertaking and completing similar contracted work
- Evidence of capacity to complete all elements of the study within the time frame
Conditions:
The completed study will be the property of the contracting authority. The competitive tendering process for the award of the contract for the study will be in-line with the information as set out. All tender bids received will be assessed against the criteria listed. The tender bid deemed most economically advantageous and capable of meeting the study aims and objectives will be selected for the award of contract. The lowest tender bid price will not necessarily be awarded the contract. The successful tender bid submitter must have tax compliant status.
The closing date for receipt of tender bid is Friday 10thSeptember. Please submit bids to jenny.liston@pavee.ie
|Background: Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre
Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is a national NGO that works to promote Traveller and Roma human rights in Ireland through research, policy development, advocacy and collective community action. We work to address the needs of Travellers and Roma as minority ethnic groups experiencing exclusion, discrimination and racism. Our work involves a community work approach based on the principles of human rights, participation, equality and interculturalism.
Pavee Point Roma Employment Project
The Roma Employment Project aims to increase the participation of Roma in mainstream training and labour market initiatives. The project supports implementation of the NTRIS employment recommendations as well as supporting the implementation of the employment recommendations outlined in the Roma National Needs Assessment.