Launch of Asthma resources for Travellers and Roma
Health workers and healthcare professionals working with Travellers and Roma can join a webinar tomorrow to find out about health education resources on Asthma that we worked on with the Asthma Society of Ireland.
These resources offer good information in a way people can digest.
Thanks to the Asthma Society for this innovation. Materials have also been produced for
refugees and people seeking international protection. Resources that target certain groups are
great for improving outreach and inclusion. Find out more at the webinar. Wed 20th January – 5.30pm.