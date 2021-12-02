Home > News > Launch of Stories on Traveller Homelessness
Join us for the launch of this booklet and video ‘Unseen Homelessness’ on Thu 13 Jan, 5 – 6pm Smock Alley, Dublin as part of the First Fortnight festival. Register here for this physical event.
This booklet and video, produced by Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, aims to raise awareness on the impacts of Traveller homelessness on Traveller health – both physical and mental.
The rich stories in this booklet and video were generated by six Traveller men during a series of workshops in Dublin, facilitated by spoken-word poet Geoff Finan in partnership with the Dublin North West Area Partnership.