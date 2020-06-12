Men’s Health Week starts on Monday and Traveller men are taking action in highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on Traveller men’s health – physical, social and spiritual.
Men have been severely affected by COVID-19 with loss of income, use of alcohol as a coping mechanism, increased sense of isolation, stress on family relationships and family debt. COVID-19 has also seen increased anti-Traveller rhetoric and in some cases, increased marginalisation and exclusion.
The theme of the week is ‘Restoring Balance’ and Traveller men are playing their part in finding coping mechanisms and restoring balance. A series of videos are being shown on social media featuring Traveller men from around the country speaking about the impact of COVID-19. Pavee Point Co Director Martin Collins kicks off the week with a message of encouragement.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok