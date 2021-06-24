National Roma Network – Multilingual Vaccine Videos
Pavee Point and members of the National Roma Network have come together to create two short films about the COVID 19 vaccine. These videos were supported by HSE Social Inclusion.
The videos answer commonly asked questions which were compiled through the community work of member organisations. These questions are answered by SafetyNet’s Medical Director, Dr. Angy Skuce.
Also, some members of the Network who have already received their vacacine, tell us a little about their experience and why they are glad to be vaccinated.
Roma have been disproportionately impacted by COVID 19, and are a priority group for vaccination. As part of the National Roma Network, Pavee Point hopes these videos provide clear information from trusted people who work with the Roma community and encourages Roma to take the vaccine.
To ensure accessibility the videos are available in four languages
