A new government plan on higher education is out. The plan has important targets and supports for Travellers and Roma to take part in 3rd level education. Find out more about the new National Access Plan in Higher Education, supports for Travellers and Roma in 3rd level education and experiences in university. Where: Zoom Day: Thursday 6th October Time: 11.30am to 1pm To register for this online event, email laura.pohjolainen@pavee.ie Organised in partnership with Maynooth Access Office. Maynooth University Confers 24 Traveller and Roma Students as Graduates in Community Work. Photo by Derek Speirs September 16, 2022 at 9:35 am