In celebration of National Breastfeeding Week 2021, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre will be hosting an online event on October 1st at 11:00am to launch new Pavee Mothers breastfeeding resources. We are delighted to be joined by Mrs. Sabina Higgins who will provide opening remarks.
Please join us as we share new resources for Traveller women and their partners, discuss the barriers to initiating breastfeeding, and explore what can be done to revitalise breastfeeding in the Traveller Community.
Speakers include:
– Martina Queally, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare East and Chair of the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit
– Meena Purushothaman, HSE National Assistant Breastfeeding Coordinator
– Sheila Reilly, Pavee Point Traveller Primary Health Care Worker
– Mary Collins, Pavee Point Traveller Primary Health Care Worker
Please register here.