Social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram are a great way to stay connected with others. But it is important to  know how to stay safe while using them. Some tips are:

  • Privacy and security settings exist for a reason: Learn how to use the privacy and security settings on social networks. They are there to help you control who sees what you post.
  • Keep personal information personal: Be careful about how much person information you provide on social media sites. The more information you post, the easier it may be for someone to use that information.
  • Know your friends: Only accept friend requests from people you know in real life.
  • Think before posting: Once you post something, it is out there. Think twice before posting pictures or status’ you wouldn’t want your parents or extended family to see.

For more information on how to stay safe like how to control your private settings and how to report/block, please see our following guides:

