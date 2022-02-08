Social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram are a great way to stay connected with others. But it is important to know how to stay safe while using them. Some tips are:
- Privacy and security settings exist for a reason: Learn how to use the privacy and security settings on social networks. They are there to help you control who sees what you post.
- Keep personal information personal: Be careful about how much person information you provide on social media sites. The more information you post, the easier it may be for someone to use that information.
- Know your friends: Only accept friend requests from people you know in real life.
- Think before posting: Once you post something, it is out there. Think twice before posting pictures or status’ you wouldn’t want your parents or extended family to see.