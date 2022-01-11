Home > News > Thinking about going to College – Apply Now!
More and
more Travellers are going back to College or thinking about going back into
education. It’s a great opportunity to
get experience and confidence and there are more supports now than ever.
Find Your Course
To find a course you are interested check out the courses available here.
When and How to Apply – 1st
of February deadline
You must apply through the Central Applications Office online at www.cao.ie. The closing date for applications is 1st February at 5pm at a cost of €45. If you apply by 20th of January there is a cheaper application fee of €30.