Thinking about going to College – Apply Now!

More and more Travellers are going back to College or thinking about going back into education.  It’s a great opportunity to get experience and confidence and there are more supports now than ever.

Find Your Course

To find a course you are interested check out the courses available here.

When and How to Apply – 1st of February deadline

You must apply through the Central Applications Office online at www.cao.ie.  The closing date for applications is 1st February at 5pm at a cost of €45. If you apply by 20th of January there is a cheaper application fee of €30.  

All information on how to apply is in the CAO Handbook .

Financial and other supports

General grant schemes are available through Student Universal Support Ireland – SUSI

If you meet certain financial, social or cultural criteria or have a disability you can get into college with reduced points and/or get extra college support

  • HEAR – Higher Education Access Route
  • DARE – Disability Access Route to Education

Virtual info session – 12 January

Maynooth University are also holding  a virtual CAO information session on Wednesday 12th January starting 6pm.  You can click here to book. 