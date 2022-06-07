Traveller Men’s Health Day is back in the Phoenix Park after a two year absence due to COVID and it’s shaping up to be a good day.
At least 12 teams are registered to take part in the day’s football tournament – the John O’Connell Cup.
Golf Ireland will be there on the day to help you improve your golf swing. We will also have horseshoe and tug-of-war games, along with some fun egg and spoon races to get your hearts pumping!
Health checks and health information will be provided by a variety of organisations and the Order of Malta will be on hand for any First Aid needs.
Come along and celebrate this year’s theme ‘Mission: is POSSIBLE’ next Wednesday 15th of June from 10:30am.
Traveller men face high levels of unemployment, marginalisation, poor
living conditions and exclusion.
Health outcomes reflect this situation with a suicide rate among
Traveller men that is 7 times the national average and a life expectancy that
is 15 years less than that of the general population.
Traveller
Men’s Health Day is an initiative of the Eastern Regional Traveller Health
Network – made up of 10 Traveller projects and is supported by the Traveller
Health Unit, Co Ordinated by Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre.
