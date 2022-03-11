Please see the HSE call for proposals for creative projects to address Traveller health and wellbeing:
Proposals are invited from Traveller organisations with experience of working with health/wellbeing and/or creative arts, and from other interested and experienced organisations and/or individuals to apply for funding under a new pilot initiative: TravellerWellbeing through Creativity.
Creative engagement has been demonstrated repeatedly to be associated positively with health and wellbeing. Grant funding up to €50,000 can be provided for up to three creative initiatives in the Traveller community in 2022 that will support health and wellbeing. A full briefing document and application form are available here. Applications must be completed online and submitted by Thursday 7th April 2022. The projects will commence on the 1st May 2022 and run until 31st November 2022
This initiative has been developed by the Department of Health (Healthy Ireland Programme), the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media (Creative Ireland Programme), the HSE, the National Social Inclusion Office and the Arts Council working in partnership to support Traveller health and wellbeing through creative engagement.
This is an exploratory pilot initiative and as such the process undertaken by the successful projects should have potential to be replicated in other areas across the country and with other socially excluded groups such as the Roma community. Subject to funding, the initiative will be developed further in future years and expanded to include the Roma Community.
Photo: A day in the life of Rathkeale, 2019, taken by one of the young participants of a collaborative project between the Local Creative Youth Partnership (LCYP) and Rathkeale Youth Space, guided by photographer Stephen Lappin.