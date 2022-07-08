Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre and Galway Traveller Movement and are recruiting a Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker (TWAW) . The new TWAW will work on a peer-led project addressing barriers to safety and protection for Traveller women in relation to domestic and sexual violence. The position is for 19 hours per week and the worker will be based in Galway Traveller Movement, Headford Road, Galway. Full details are outlined in the Job Description. To apply: email or post a CV and a short letter stating why you would be a good candidate for the position to Bridget Winters by 25 July 2022. Email: bridget.winters@pavee.ie Post: Bridget Winters, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, 46 Charles St Great, Dublin 1. For further information email bridget.winters@pavee.ie July 8, 2022 at 11:17 am Share via: