It is with great sadness and sorrow that Pavee Point has to tell you of the untimely passing of Ronnie Fay our Co-Director. Our sympathies today go to Philip, her children Jonathan, Veronica and Patrick, her brother and sisters, including our much appreciated colleague Oonagh, and extended family members. They have lost a partner, mother, sibling and steadfast friend.
Ronnie will be a huge loss for us, for all we work with and for all concerned with Traveller and Roma human rights here and everywhere. She gave her life to promoting equality and social justice and led Pavee Point’s work locally, nationally and internationally with courage and conviction even during the last two years of COVID and including when she was already unwell.
Ronnie was also our colleague and friend, and friend to Travellers and Roma, and those who stand in solidarity with Travellers and Roma, throughout the country as the concerned messages of the past weeks again indicate. As a community worker she believed in solidarity and support for others and in participating actively in shaping our country’s responses and initiatives with marginalised communities. And she made time to be an active camogie, hurling and sports enthusiast.
May she rest in peace.
We will let people know of arrangements when available.