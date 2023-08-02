Home > News > Vacancy: Education Programme Co-Ordinator
Would you like to be involved at a key moment in education history as work begins on the national Traveller and Roma Education Strategy which Pavee Point is involved in? Are you committed to and experienced in working for human rights, particularly in education access, participation and outcomes for marginalised or minority groups? Pavee Point invites you to apply to lead the work of our expanding and dynamic Education Programme!
Our Education Programme aims to address educational disadvantage experienced by Travellers and Roma, and works in partnership with key stakeholders towards creating conditions for greater uptake and improved outcomes for Travellers and Roma across all educational levels.
Through our work we aim to influence policy, education services and systems, and support Traveller organisations and Roma networks. The work is underpinned by collective community development approaches to addressing Traveller and Roma educational issues and promoting the right to education.
Salary will be negotiable in line with experience. Application for this position is by Pavee Point Job Application Form only (download here). The deadline for applications is 25th August 2023 at 5pm. Full details of the position are outlined in the Job Description (download here).
