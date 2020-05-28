The Advocacy Worker will work to implement programme aims and objectives in order to address violence against Traveller and Roma women.
The worker will carry out their duties independently and as part of the wider VAW team. The worker will support the Coordinator and the team in developing, implementing, evaluating and monitoring programme activities and strategic aims and objectives of the organisation.
The appointment will be for a full-time fixed term contract of 12 months. Salary will be negotiable in line with experience (Scale is €32k-€44k). Annual leave is 25 days. The post is funded by the Health Service Executive.
Full details of the position are outlined in the Job Description. To apply, complete the Pavee Point Job Application Form and return no later than 5pm on Thursday 11th June 2020.
