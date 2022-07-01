Vacancy – Further Education & Training Community Worker
Pavee Point’s Education Programme aims to address educational disadvantage faced by Travellers & Roma and works towards creating conditions for greater uptake and improved outcomes for them.
We are excited to extend the work of our Education Programme to specifically focus on addressing Traveller & Roma educational disadvantage in further education and training and offer the following vacancy: Further Education & Training Community Worker. This position is full-time with the potential of job-sharing.
To apply, complete the Pavee Point Job Application. The deadline for completed applications is Monday 18th July – full details of the position are outlined in the Job Description.