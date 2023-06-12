Home > News > Vacancy: Pavee Point Arts & Culture Coordinator
The role of Arts & Culture Coordinator offers an exciting opportunity to connect and build on previous and current work being undertaken in the area of Traveller arts and culture, and to support and help further developments in this field.
Job Overview: The role of Arts and Culture Coordinator has been developed as part of a Partnership between Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre and The Arts Council/ An Chomhairle Ealaíon. The Partnership seeks to support and promote the arts and cultural contribution of Traveller and Traveller organisations in Irish society, and enhances Traveller inclusion, visibility, and participation in the arts in Ireland.
Closing date for applications: 30th June 2023 by 5.00 pm