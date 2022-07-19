Home > News > Vacancy: Pavee Point Arts & Culture Coordinator
Job Overview
The role of Arts and Culture Coordinator has been developed as part of a Partnership between Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre and The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon. The Partnership aims to develop a shared vision and programme of work that increases Traveller inclusion, visibility and participation in the arts in Ireland and supports and promotes the contribution of Travellers and Traveller organisations in Irish society.
This new role offers an exciting opportunity to build on Pavee Point’s previous work in the area of Traveller arts and culture which has already demonstrated the historical and current significance of Traveller cultural contributions and their relevance for the Traveller community and society overall.