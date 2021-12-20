Pavee Point is looking to recruit a Health Development Worker with the Roma Community
The Health Development Worker (HDW) will act as a regional contact point for members of the Roma community and health services in CHO 9 (Dublin North City & County), addressing the specific health needs of Roma in Ireland, highlighting gaps in health service delivery, and combatting the health inequalities that currently exist.
This is a full-time position with a fixed term (12-month) contract. Salary will be negotiable in line with experience (scale is €28k-44k). Full details, including how to apply, are outlined in the attached Job Description. Completed Pavee Point Job Application Forms must be returned by 12 noon on Friday 21st January 2022.
Please find job description with details on how to apply.
Pavee Point is also looking to recruit an Assistant Health Development Worker (AHDW) with the Roma Community
The Assistant HDW will work as part of the Roma Health Team, alongside the full-time HDW at Pavee Point. They will provide a regional contact point for members of the Roma Community and health services in CHO 9 (Dublin North City & County), addressing the specific health needs of Roma in Ireland, highlighting gaps in health service delivery, and combatting the health inequalities that currently exist.
This is a part-time position with a fixed term contract.(2.5 days p/w for 12 months). Salary will be negotiable in line with experience (scale is €28k-32k). Full details, including how to apply, are outlined in the attached Job Description. Completed Pavee Point Job Application Forms must be returned by 12 noon on Friday 21st January 2022.
Please find job description and details on how to apply.
