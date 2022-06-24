Vacancy: Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker – Carlow

St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre based in Carlow and Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre are looking to recruit a Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker for a peer-led project addressing barriers to safety and protection for Traveller women in relation to domestic and sexual violence.

The position is for 19 hours per week and the contract is subject to funding and a probation period. The worker will be based in St Catherine’s Community Services Centre: St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre: 9 St. Joseph’s Road, Rathnapish, Carlow, R93 T4C6.



To apply: email or post a CV and a short letter stating why you would be a good candidate for the position to Bridget Winters by 25 July 2022.



Email: bridget.winters@pavee.ie

Post: Bridget Winters, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, 46 Charles St Great, Dublin 1.



Full details are outlined in the Job Description.