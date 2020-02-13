We are looking for a person to coordinate the implementation of the Pavee Mothers Initiative in Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre. Do you have strategic thinking, policy, advocacy and management skills?

Do you have a passion for challenging racism and structural inequalities by addressing the root causes of social injustice and working collectively to do this. Are you interested in representing Pavee Point? If so, this job could be for you!

Background:

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is a national NGO that works to promote Traveller and Roma human rights in Ireland through research, policy development, advocacy and collective community action. We work to address the needs of Travellers and Roma as minority ethnic groups experiencing exclusion, discrimination and racism. Our work involves a community work approach based on the principles of human rights, participation, equality and interculturalism. This post is funded by the HSE through the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit (THU) and will also provide opportunities to undertake broader THU & Pavee Point work.

Title of position: Health Development Worker

Reporting to: Co-director

Location: Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, 46 Charles Street Great, Dublin 1.

Job Title Health Development Worker with Travellers Eligibility Criteria Person with qualifications in Community Development and those with qualifications in Public Health; Social Sciences; Human Rights or other related disciplines with experience working collectively; with 3-year experience of working in a community setting or with Travellers or other marginalised groups. Organisational Area Direct work with Travellers primarily throughout Traveller Health Unit in the Eastern Region, covering Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow with associated policy dimensions Works With Pavee Point, the THU and the Co-ordinators of the Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects (PHCTPs) in the Eastern Region. Purpose of the Post Pavee Point, through the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit (THU) and its nine Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects (PHCTPs), seeks to address gaps in Traveller women’s perinatal health by implementing ‘Pavee Mothers’ across three CHOs (6, 7 & 9). Pavee Mothers is the first national Traveller perinatal health initiative which aims to empower and equip Traveller women with vital health information to make informed decisions about their care, including details of the pathways of care. Working in partnership with the three Dublin maternity hospitals, this innovative project uses a three pronged-approach to provide peer-led support to Traveller women through: a comprehensive perinatal information pack that is accessible and not contingent on literacy; an online mobile digital resource (www.paveemothers.ie); and text-message reminder service to support information resources and engagement with mainstream maternity services A peer-led model of care will be used to deliver more effective and integrated care within the community. It does so by developing the capacity of both health service providers and Traveller organisations to signpost Traveller women to Pavee Mothers and support engagement throughout the perinatal period. The worker will drive implementation of this initiative across the three CHOs (6,7 &9). They will act as a regional support and reference point and will be responsible for implementing the aims and objectives of the initiative with both statutory agencies and the nine PHCTPs to mainstream the work across the hospital groups, PHCTPs, Health and Well-Being and Primary Care.

OTHER DUTIES:

Policy and Advocacy

Contribute to strategic advocacy for Pavee Point & the THU with a focus on the implementation of forthcoming National Traveller Health Action Plan & Eastern THU Strategic Plan

Contribute to Pavee Point’s work and support development of relevant policy positions and advocacy materials on Traveller and Roma rights;

Support Travellers’ to access maternity services in Ireland;

Represent Pavee Point at regional, national and other relevant forums;

Contribute towards the development and implementation of organisational and THU Strategic Plans

Work with statutory stakeholders in the region to equality proof services to ensure they are accessible and inclusive for Travellers and address existing barriers to utilisation

Training / Representation

Support and facilitate leadership and collective action within the Traveller community;

Supervise and support implementation of the Pavee Mothers Initiative;

Supporting the rollout of Pavee Mothers in the region;

Upskill and train existing Traveller Community Health Workers in implementing Pavee Mothers;

Upskill and train maternity service providers in implementing Pavee Mothers and providing culturally safe care

Health education promotion

Work with PHCTPs to support the strategic dissemination of Pavee Mothers resource materials regionally to Traveller women in conjunction with peer-led support on the ground

Management

Manage the Pavee Mothers Initiative in a strategic manner, based on the principles of community development and a social determinants approach and;

Lead strategic and organisational planning processes within the Pavee Mothers Initiative in line with Pavee Point’s strategic goals, objectives and organisational priorities;

Lead the ongoing development of an advocacy strategy within the Pavee Mothers Initiative;

Supervise and support staff

Participate in Pavee Point internal structures as required.

Sustainability

Source and manage programme funding to ensure sustainability of the project;

Regular reporting on the work of the project to management and funders;

Development of and regular reporting into a monitoring and evaluation framework;

Clearly articulate the work of Pavee Point & Traveller Health Unit and key messages in public forums;

Ensure the development of resources and materials to profile the work of the initiative;

Assist with wider work of Pavee Point in order to meet the strategic goals of the organisation;

Application of Pavee Point internal policies;

Available to work flexible hours when necessary; and

Undertake duties as required by the Chair of the Traveller Heath Unit, Pavee Point and Co-Directors.

Required qualifications/experience:

Qualification Community Development, Public Health, Social Sciences, Human Rights or other related disciplines

At least 3 years’ experience, with progressively greater responsibility, in community development or human rights work;

Experience in coordinating an advocacy, human rights and/or community project.

Skills & Knowledge:

Coordination and management skills;

Strong leadership skills;

Strategic advocacy and campaigning;

Demonstrated skills in research and policy analysis;

Skills in advocating to challenge racism and promoting equality and human rights;

Professional knowledge of Community Development and National Strategies; Perinatal Health, Primary Care or Public health,

Experience in facilitation and management of individuals and groups

Strong understanding of community development and a human rights framework;

Excellent analytical and writing skills;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including sensitivity and appreciation of intercultural and anti-racist approaches in a culturally diverse environment;

Ability to work on own initiative and manage competing priorities;

Show creativity in solving problems;

Financial management and budgeting proficiency.

Other requirements

Holding a clean, full driving licence and ability to travel

Terms & Conditions

The appointment will be for a fixed term contract of 3 years, renewable depending on, and in line with financial allocations and Pavee Point’s overall direction and development. This post is funded by the HSE through the THU. Salary scale €34,000 €44,000 commensurate with experience and qualifications.

HOW TO APPLY

Please fill in the Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre application form and send to lee.davis@pavee.ie with the subject line: Health Development Worker. Closing date: Monday 2nd March, 5pm.