10 Years of Marriage Equality

It’s been 10 years since Ireland voted yes in the #MarriageEquality referendum. Pavee Point openly supported a Yes vote; we believe in human rights for all, not just some. What’s more, intersectionality has been core to our work since the organisation’s inception. We stand in solidarity with LGBT+ Travellers, Roma, other minoritised and racialised people, and we always will.

Ireland voted for marriage equality in 2015 yet LGBT+ people are still facing discrimination, bigotry, hatred and danger. LGBT+ minority ethnic people often experience layers of queerphobia, racism and discrimination. On the 10 year anniversary of the referendum we call on people to stand against all forms of hatred and discrimination, and for LGBT+ groups and organisations in Ireland to ensure an anti-racist approach and that their doors are open to all.