100 days since ‘The Real Face Report’

This week Pavee Point’s Men’s Health team attended a Movember Ireland event marking 100 days since the launch of the ‘Real Face Report’.

The event brought together sector partners and champions of men’s health to discuss ‘what next?’ in terms of follow through on recommendations the ‘Real Face Report’. Leading the conversation at the event were: Amy O’Connor, Global Policy & Advocacy Lead at Movember; Helen Forristal, Director of Nursing Services with the Marie Keating Foundation, Tom Parsons, CEO of the Gaelic Players Association; and Michael Cowman, Movember Community Ambassador and Lived Experience contributor.

The ‘Real Face Report’ was launched in October 2025 and underlined the significant disparities in men’s health with regards to life expectancy, suicide, and seeking supports. Findings from the report showed that 50% of Irish adults believe that young men are becoming increasingly isolated.

Recommendations from the report included increased funding to National Men’s Health Action Plan 2024-2028; enhanced male focused workplace initiatives; and gender-informed healthcare services and community resources.

Pictured: Shane O’Donnell (HSE Health Promotion & Improvement Officer); Michael Collins (Pavee Point Men’s Health Programme); John Collins (Pavee Point Men’s Health Programme).

#Movember #Ireland #MensHealth #RealFace