Pavee Point spoke up for better implementation structures and more focus on minority needs – including Travellers and Roma – at today’s launch of a report monitoring Ireland’s performance on domestic and gender based violence under the Istanbul Convention.
Speaking at the 16 Days of Activism event our Violence Against Women Community Development Worker Megan Berry welcomed the report and echoed findings that there needs to be more emphasis on collecting data on ethnicity and to addressing the particular barriers that Traveller and Roma women face when seeking supports.
“Traveller and Roma
women must have their voices and experiences heard in all future policy making
around domestic violence,” said Ms. Berry.
This important report
was published by the Irish Observatory on Violence
Against Women which is made up of 22 organisations working on violence
against women, many representing affected communities.
Please find full report
here – https://www.nwci.ie/images/uploads/IOVAW_GREVIOS.pdf
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok