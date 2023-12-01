Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director attended the 16th European Platform for Roma Inclusion in Madrid this week.
Discussions centred around accommodation and achieving desegragated accommodation for Roma, Travellers, Gypsies and Sinti.
The event was organised by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Commission.
Photo caption. Martin Collins, Co Director Pavee Point with Mr Szabolcs Schmidt, Head of Unit, Non Discriminati on: Anti-Racism and Roma Coordination, DG Justice and Consumers, European Commission