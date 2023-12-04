Pavee Point Chairperson Anastasia Crickely addressed the UN Forum on Minority Issues this weekend. She expressed our concern at the global upsurge in anti- minority racism and particularly by the recent far right
ignited riots on the streets of Dublin .
Ms. Crickley called on the Forum, the UN and member states to name and address in law and policy the systemic racism at the root of exclusion and discrimination of minorities
including in their own organisations.
“The holistic approach required for cohesive societies requires free and full participation by collective minority voices facilitated by community development as well as targets and timelines worked out with minorities who need to be visible at every level.
Access and participation are not ends in themselves but require targeted
outcomes and lasting human rights proofed mainstream policies – which explicitly name and include minority rights. They also require political will at every level, including the UN.”