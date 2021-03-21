A special performance of a traditional song from the rich storytelling history in the Traveler community.

St. Patrick’s Festival are delighted to welcome a new group to the Community Arts family.

For this their first year, the Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre will present a very special performance of a traditional song by some of the centres community members.

The chosen songs have been passed from generation to generation and are part of a rich storytelling history in the Traveller community.

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre is a national organisation comprised of Travellers, Roma and members of the majority population working in partnership at national, regional, local and international levels.

Commissioned by St. Patrick’s Festival