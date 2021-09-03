Raise awareness of anti-Traveller and Roma racism with Irish Association of Social Workers
Pavee Point presented at the Irish Association of Social Workers’ (IASW) webinar Working with Traveller and Roma Families. This webinar is part of the IASW Anti-Racism Strategic Plan 2021-2023. The session, led by Tessa Collins from the Violence Against Women Programme and Gabi Muntean from the Roma Programme, aimed to:
Increase awareness of anti-Traveller and Roma racism and discrimination and its impacts in Ireland
– Increase ability to reflect on and challenge societal, individual and/or organisational attitudes, beliefs and practices regarding Travellers and Roma
– Identify actions to equality and human rights proof services and policies
– Gabi and Tessa discussed the impacts of anti-Traveller and anti-Roma racism in their communities and how negative experiences in the past and present can impact on engagement with services, including social work.
The event received
extremely positive attendance of almost 60 social workers and the webinar
provided the space for a very engaging and informative questions and answers
session.
