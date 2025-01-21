2025 CAO Application Deadline

Looking to start an undergraduate course in Higher Education? The Central Applications Office (CAO) processes these applications, and you have until the 1st February 2025 to apply.

Online applications cost €45. Further information on fees and closing dates can be found here.

Before you apply:

Read the 2025 CAO Handbook

Read the important changes to courses



Mature applicants (those 23 years of age on or before the 1st of January 2025) and applicants who have qualifications other than the 1985-2025 Irish Leaving Cert and/or 2002-2025 QQI FET/FETAC Level 5/6 must complete the relevant sections of the application form and post supporting documents to the CAO without delay.

To apply, please follow this link: https://www.cao.ie/apply.php

Pavee Point’s Education Programme builds on, reinforces and supports Traveller and Roma Education Rights. If you, or someone you know, is thinking about returning or continuing in Education, applications to College and University for September 2025 are now open. There are many options, choices and supports available. Email education@pavee.ie for more information.

