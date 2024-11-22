Conference – Travellers in the Arts – Opportunities and Challenges

Skip to content
Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre in partnership with The Arts Council iis hosting our Traveller arts event ‘Suni Arárk a Thadyr – Looking Ahead with Pride’ on Tuesday 28th January at Pavee Point, Dublin.
The aim of this event is to:
promote Traveller human rights, cultural action and anti-racism within the arts
give visibility to Traveller contributions to the arts in Ireland
develop a framework for promoting improved Traveller participation in the arts