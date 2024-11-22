Home » News » Conference – Travellers in the Arts – Opportunities and Challenges

Conference – Travellers in the Arts – Opportunities and Challenges

Posted on

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre in partnership with The Arts Council iis hosting our Traveller arts event ‘Suni Arárk a Thadyr – Looking Ahead with Pride’  on Tuesday 28th  January at Pavee Point, Dublin.

The aim of this event is to:

  • promote Traveller human rights, cultural action and anti-racism within the arts

  • give visibility to Traveller contributions to the arts in Ireland

  • develop a framework for promoting improved Traveller participation in the arts

© 2024 Pavee Point - All rights reserved