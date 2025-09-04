Traveller Men’s Health Worker Michael Collins Graduates with Degree from Maynooth University

Pavee Point was delighted yesterday to have another of our staff graduate from Maynooth University. Michael Collins, Men’s Health Worker at Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, graduated with a BA in Social Science (Community and Youth Work).

Michael returned to education as part of an initiative by the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit (ERTHU), Pavee Point, the Health Service Executive (HSE), and Maynooth University’s Department of Applied Social Studies. The programme seeks to promote Traveller participation in higher education and support employment opportunities within Traveller organisations/Primary Health Care Projects and the HSE.

Michael’s achievement is particularly significant given that less than one percent of Travellers attain a third-level degree.

Michael began the part-time, in-service degree in 2020, balancing his academic coursework and two external placements with his core work in community development.

This professionally recognised qualification connects academic theory directly to practice, enhancing the skills of community workers.

“This is a really proud day for me and for my family. Achieving this Degree was sometimes challenging but worth it in the end. It was important for me to do this for my family and for my community. The more positive role models we have – the better.”

Michael Collins now joins a growing cohort of highly qualified Traveller workers, using his new skills to directly benefit the community and inspire future generations of young Travellers.