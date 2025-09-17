Hidden Homelessness Challenges for Traveller Women

Skip to content
Pavee Point took part in the National Women’s Council’s Conference on Housing Precarity, Homelessness and Domestic, Sexual & Gender-based Violence, supported by St. Stephen’s Green Trust and Community Foundation Ireland.
Speaking on the panel, Inclusive and Accessible Housing Supports for All Women, Pauline McDonnell, a primary health care and health & homelessness worker, highlighted the specific challenges faced by Traveller and Roma women, who experience some of the highest levels of housing discrimination and hidden homelessness in Ireland.
Pauline spoke about how racism, sexism and structural inequalities intersect to create additional barriers for Traveller and Roma women leaving violence. With 82% of landlords unwilling to rent to Travellers, many women are left with no safe housing options after leaving refuge, often forced into homelessness, returning to abusive partners, or living in pre-existing overcrowded, unsafe conditions with family.
Pavee Point called for urgent action, including:
- Full implementation of accommodation actions in the National Traveller & Roma Inclusion Strategy II and of recommendations in the Expert Review on Traveller Accommodation
- Exemptions from Habitual Residence Condition for women experiencing DSGBV
- Mandatory anti-racism training across DSGBV services and local authorities
Pavee Point continues to work to ensure that all women, including Traveller and Roma women, can access safe, secure accommodation and protection from violence.
Photographed: Helen Collins, Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group and Pauline McDonnell, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre