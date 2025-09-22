There was a wealth of talent to enjoy at Culture Night 2025 at Pavee Point. Thanks to everyone who made it a great night – despite the rainy evening.
In our exhibition we were thrilled to show off the work of many older Traveller artists and creatives – poets, textile workers, painters and more – as well as wonderful art work by young Traveller men.
We had a lovely tribute to our first Traveller Primary Health Care project with a video and a trip down memory lane with Mary Brigid Collins and our older workers – Molly Collins, Bridgie Collins and Biddy Collins and we remembered all those Primary Health Care workers no longer with us.
We heard stories from Mervyn Ennis and Anastasia Crickley about the early days of Dublin Traveller Education and Development Group (now Pavee Point).
Jerry O Connor of New Ross, the winner of the Older Traveller Artist Award from Age and Opportunity, kicked off the music with his own compositions and beautiful songs they were too.
We were entertained by dancers Lillierose McDonnell, Ruby McDonnell and Holly Collins who travel the country to go to competitions and Feis Ceoil.
Selina O Leary of Carlow won our hearts with her beautiful voice and rendition of Wexford Town as well as some more modern tunes.
The Roma group Lincan of Swords played some fantastic Roma tunes before we heard from the floor – wonderful songs from Molly Collins, Bridgie Collins, Biddy Collins, Nell Collins and more.
An all round enjoyable evening and thanks again to everyone who made it the occasion it was.
PHOTOS BY TOMMY CLANCY. Photos of dancers – Ruby Mc Donnell, Holly Collins and Lillierose McDonnell.