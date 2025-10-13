On Thursday, October 9th, 2025, Pavee Point attended the first National Traveller and Roma Forum under the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy II (NTRIS II)

The establishment of this annual forum was a key commitment of NTRIS II, with the aim of strengthening engagement with Traveller and Roma organisations and of ensuring accountability from government departments in their work to implement the actions and objectives outlined by the Strategy.

The challenges facing NTRIS II are significant, including persistent institutional discrimination affecting access to employment and education alongside the ongoing failure of local authorities to meet housing targets and spend allocated funds for Traveller-specific accommodation.

Today was an opportunity to assess the tangible progress of the Strategy on the ground (e.g. in housing, health and education) and to ensure Traveller and Roma experiences and voices remain central to the Strategy.

While welcoming the dedicated funding allocated by Budget 2026 to NTRIS II, Traveller and Roma representatives in attendance today reasserted the need for ring-fenced, multi-annual budgets for all relevant departments and state agencies; for clear, measurable targets and outcomes; and for the collection of disaggregated ethnic data to ensure effective delivery and accountability in the implementation of the Strategy.