Delighted to see the launch of the Traveller and Roma Inclusive Employment Employer Guide, developed by the Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission in collaboration with Pavee Point and the Irish Traveller Movement.

This is a very welcome resource that adopts a rights-based approach to tackling systemic racism in the workplace, offering practical advice to employers, with a checklist on inclusive practices for recruitment, work supports and progression.

The guide acknowledges the vital role of Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma in supporting positive action measures as we see with the new Civil Service Traveller and Roma Placement Programme and the Traveller Apprenticeship Incentivisation Programme.

“This is progress”, said Rudolf Simonic, Roma Community Development Worker at Pavee Point who worked alongside Bridget Kelly of ITM on the development of the guide, “but the government has promised a dedicated national Employment & Training Plan, as part of the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy. That plan, with adequate resourcing, is still urgently needed to bring about real change in employment access for Travellers and Roma.”

Download the guide here or see the link in our linktree: https://www.ihrec.ie/downloads/Traveller-and-Roma-Inclusive-Employment-Employer-Guide.pdfTraveller-and-Roma-Inclusive-Employment-Employer-Guide