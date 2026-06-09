33 Human Rights Organisations Declare Roma Rights in State of Crisis

Today (June 9) Pavee Point join the Roma Rights Network in a joint statement declaring the current situation for Roma rights in Europe as a state of crisis.

Roma in Europe today face systemic attacks that encompass securitisation, the erosion of state obligations, and politics that go against human rights frameworks.

The Roma Rights Network calls on EU institutions, Member States, and international donors to: End Securitisation; Protect Civil Society; Enforce Accountability; Preserve Specificity.

The attack on Roma rights is a precursor to the erosion of rights for all. The Roma Rights Network stands united in its commitment to defend the universality of human rights and the rule of law.

Read the full statement here: https://www.errc.org/press-releases/roma-rights-in-state-of-crisis-declare-33-human-rights-organisations

#romarights #romarightsnetwork #romaresistance