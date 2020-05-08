Traveller men in North Dublin are taking advantage of this week’s 5k travel limit to raise funds for HSE Heroes – https://ie.gofundme.com/f/run-for-our-hse-heroes
Exercise not only keeps you physically fit but helps keep you mentally fit as well say Michael Collins, Men’s Health Worker with the Traveller Health Unit as he launches the challenge on Facebook
