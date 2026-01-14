Home » News » A guide to new action plans from Dept. of Children, Disability and Equality

A guide to new action plans from Dept. of Children, Disability and Equality

From Pavee Point’s Education Programme comes an explainer for two new action plans published by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality (DCDE): ‘Shaping the Future: Early Years Action Plan (Phase 1)’; and ‘Simplify and Support: Action Plan for Simplification’. The action plans  focus on improving affordability, quality and sustainability in childcare.

‘Shaping the Future: Early Years Action Plan (Phase 1)’ aims to enhance the affordability, accessibility and quality of childcare, while supporting providers. Phase 1 of the plan will focus on actions delivered in 2026, with Phase 2 (2027–2029) to be shaped by public consultation taking place later in 2026. 

‘Simplify and Support: Action Plan for Simplification’ aims to cut red tape for families, providers, educators and practitioners accessing and operating in the Early Learning and Care (ELC) and School-Age Childcare (SAC) sector. The plan aims to simplify processes and regulations while maintaining standards for child safety and service quality; eliminate duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy; and to utilise better digital systems and clearer procedures.

Follow the link for Pavee Point’s walkthrough of the particulars of the respective plans: Note on the launch of two new Action Plans for the Early Learning and Care and School-Age Childcare Sector 

