Advisory Group on Racism and Racial Equality Established

Today, Tuesday 2nd July, 2024, Minister of State with responsibility for Integration, Joe O’Brien, TD announced the establishment of a National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) Advisory Group, which will oversee the implementation, monitoring and review of the NAPAR. Pavee Point welcomed the publication of the plan, in particular, the explicit inclusion of Travellers and Roma, including being directly covered by all provisions and recommendations, and the wider acknowledgement of systemic racism in Ireland.

A key action of the NAPAR was the creation of the aforementioned independent Advisory Group on Racism and Racial Equality. The Advisory group comprises individuals who have particular knowledge and expertise in matters relating to racial equality and racism. The group is tasked with monitoring and helping to progress the implementation of the National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) 2023-2027. Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is delighted to announce that Martin Collins, Co-director, has been appointed as a member of this group.

Minister Joe O’Brien said:

“I am pleased to today announce another key milestone in the implementation of the National Action Plan Against Racism. The appointment of Dr Ebun Joseph as Special Rapporteur and the establishment of an independent Advisory Committee on Racism and Racial Equality is are hugely important steps in the government’s commitment to tackling racism throughout society. These appointments are integral to the support systems established under the NAPAR and will be critical to the successful implementation of the plan.

Speaking after the announcement of his appointment to the Advisory Group on Racial Equality and Racism tasked with supporting implementation of the National Action Plan against Racism, Mr. Collins, said:

“I welcome this opportunity to continue Pavee Point’s ongoing work with the Special Rapporteur and other group members in support of the many in Ireland who share the urgent concern to eliminate racism in all forms. As a Traveller, I am only too familiar with racism and its long term effects on my community individually and collectively. I will strive to ensure that the particular forms of racism experienced by Travellers and Roma in Ireland are named and addressed.

The National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) which Pavee Point called for and contributed to the development of, has a key focus on systemic and intersectional racism which gives us a good starting point. Worsening manifestations of racism, for example, against Roma since November last, and against people seeking International Protection now need our immediate attention.”

Pavee Point welcomes the commencement today of the work of the Special Rapporteur on Racial Equality and Racism and the Advisory Group on Racial Equality and Racism. We congratulate Dr Ebun Joseph on her appointment as Special Rapporteur and wish her well with her work. In her role as Special Rapporteur, Dr Joseph will monitor progress towards the objectives of the NAPAR. We congratulate Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co-Director, on his appointment to the Advisory Group and look forward to what we hope will be a new and reinforced chapter in the ongoing struggle to eliminate racism in all its forms in Ireland.

To help with supporting the implementation of NAPAR, Minister Joe O’Brien also announced that applications can now be made for funding from the Ireland Against Racism Fund, which was established in 2024 in response to Action 2.14 of the NAPAR, to ‘‘provide funding for national and local initiatives that aim to combat racism and foster racial equality and community cohesion, in order to support the implementation of this plan and the achievement of its objectives.’’

The Minister was “pleased to announce that the 2024 round of Ireland Against Racism Fund launches today with €1m being made available for local and national projects to combat racism in Ireland”. There will be 2 streams of funding with Scheme A providing grants ranging from €50,000 – €100,000 to organisations for national and regional projects, and Scheme B providing grants ranging from €5,000 – €10,000 to organisations for local projects.

