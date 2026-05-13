Afternoon Tea Reception at Áras an Uachtaráin to Celebrate Traveller Culture

Today Pavee Point, alongside other Traveller organisations, had the pleasure of joining @presidentirl Catherine Connolly at the Áras for an afternoon tea reception.

President Connolly hosted the reception to celebrate Traveller culture and to honour the contributions of Travellers to Irish society.

Speaking to those gathered, President Connolly spoke about the rich history of Travellers and the contemporary challenges still faced: “The day [March 1st, 2017] was very emotional. I was there as an Independent, and I remember it very, very well. It served as the affirmation of the identity, history and culture of the Traveller community. A source of pride to all of us but who continue to face discrimination on so many different levels.”

The President went on to say that she looks forward to further visits to Traveller projects around the country, and that she is looks forward to the launch of Traveller Pride Week tomorrow at the GPO.

#TravellerRights #TravellerPrideWeek

Pictured: (1) President Catherine Connolly & Brian McEnery meeting Lynsey Kavanagh, Trish Reilly & Michael Collins; (2) Musician Trish Reilly.