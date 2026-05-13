AICIC26: The future of integrated care in Ireland

This week, we were pleased to present at the All-Ireland Conference on Integrated Care 2026 at UCD. Our focus was a rights-based approach to health and the vital role of Traveller organisations and Traveller Primary Health Care Projects (PHCTPs) in addressing Traveller health inequalities in partnership with the HSE.

Discussions focused on ensuring integrated care involves not only services working with communities but also building in inclusion by design rather than exclusion by default.

Pavee Point welcomed the opportunity to contribute to important conversations on the future of integrated care in Ireland and to highlight the value of the community sector expertise, including Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma to support a rights-based approach to health.

#AICIC26 #IntegratedCare

View the AICIC26 programme here: https://integratedcarefoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/1.-AICIC26-Agenda_12-May-2026-2.pdf