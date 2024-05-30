Aisling Heffernan, Chairperson of the National Traveller Health Implementation Group (NTHIG), visits Pavee Point

Today, Thursday, 30th May, Aisling Heffernan, Chairperson of the National Traveller Health Implementation Group (NTHIG) and HSE Community Healthcare East Chief Officer, visited Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre. NTHIG oversees the implementation of the National Traveller Health Action Plan 2022-2027 (NTHAP).

Ms Heffernan was given a comprehensive briefing on Traveller health and overview of Pavee Point’s current programmes. During the briefing, she was also given an overview of the strong Traveller Health Infrastructure and the need to ensure continued partnership working at local, regional and national levels. The briefing also highlighted key challenges including addressing the social determinants of health, Traveller suicide, mental health and the need to ensure sustained funding for Traveller Primary Health Care Projects.

Speaking about Ms Heffernan’s visit, Mary Bridget Collins, Traveller Primary Healthcare Project Co-ordinator said, “We look forward to working closely with Ms Heffernan as the new Chairperson of the National Traveller Health Implementation Group (NTHIG). We need to ensure that we work together in partnership to improve outcomes for Travellers on the ground. As Traveller Primary Health Care Projects, we know the issues, we know the solutions and so it’s important that there is proper investment and support for this work.”

Speaking about the visit, Pavee Point Co-Director, Lynsey Kavanagh said, “A whole HSE approach to addressing Traveller Health issues is required. The implementation of NTHAP needs be priortised and championed by all involved, including the HSE and the Department of Health.”