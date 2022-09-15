Pavee Point was delighted recently to meet An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin TD at the All Island Women’s Forum report and highlight some of the issues facing Traveller women.
The report was published by the National Women’s Council and the forum addressed issues over the past year including violence against women, poverty, climate action, and the urban-rural divide. It also looks at the under-representation of women in politics and to further develop women’s role in civic society.
All Ireland Women’s Forum Report
Photo caption – Bridgie Collins, An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, TD and Mary Brigid Collins of Pavee Point’s Primary Health Care Project.