Annual Meeting of the Roma Civil Monitor Project, Budapest, 2025

In our role as national coordinator for the Roma Civil Monitoring project, Pavee Point is in Budapest this week. This important project supports civil society organisations in monitoring the implementation of national Roma inclusion strategies (in Ireland, the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy).

Attending the event, John Paul Collins, of the Drugs Programme at Pavee Point, stated “Initiatives like this are really important to support civil society organisations to work together in monitoring implementation and feeding into the EU Commission’s assessment of Member States progress as related to Traveller and Roma inclusion. We are at the halfway point of the EU Roma Inclusion Framework, so it’s a crucial time to focus on Roma and Traveller rights and on fighting anti-Roma and anti-Traveller racism at national and EU levels.”

Read our report on the quality of the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy here:

https://romacivilmonitoring.eu/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RCM2-2024-C3-Ireland-FINAL-ISBN.pdf

Read the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy II, 2024-2028 here:

https://www.paveepoint.ie/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/a94356a6-633a-402c-8e0f-b6665f47ea62.pdf







Below: Images from a visit to Romano Kher Cultural Centre in Budapest by participants of the Roma Civil Monitoring Project