On Wednesday, third year undergraduates from DCU’s Bachelor of Education (Primary Teaching) participated in a workshop on ‘Anti-racism and Cultural Awareness in Education’ at Pavee Point’s offices in Dublin.



The purpose of these ongoing workshops, led on Wednesday by Pavee Point’s Coordinator of Further and Higher Education, David Joyce, is to equip future educators with better understandings of the culture and history of Travellers and Roma. The workshops explore how racism operates and impacts on Travellers and Roma and affects their education outcomes.



Emerging from these workshops, it is hoped that graduates will carry these learnings of structural and societal practices of racism and create more inclusive environments in their classrooms.



For more information on these workshops contact: education[a]pavee.ie